Red Gate Farm to be preserved, open to public

A 304-acre Aquinnah farm owned by the estate of former Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis is being purchased by the Martha’s Land Bank and Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation for $27 million.

The purchase was announced in a press release Thursday morning and was sold to the conservation agencies for well below the $65 million asking price.

The farm, much of it undeveloped, will be known as Squibnocket Pond Reservation, according to the release. “Upon completion of a standard biological species inventory and final management plan, the majestic dunes, windswept beach, kettlehole pond, wooded trails and open meadows will be open to the public,” the release states.

The below-market transaction is expected to be completed by Dec.15, 2020, according to the release, with the $27 million purchase price paid over four years.

“The Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission and Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation are thrilled to collaborate on this project of island-wide significance and we gratefully acknowledge the historic and cultural significance of the land,” said Land Bank Executive Director James Lengyel and Sheriff’s Meadow Executive Director Adam Moore in a joint statement. “We also thank the Land Bank Commissioners and Town Advisory Board members for their support of this effort, and the Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation donors for their generous financial contributions, and the Kennedy – Schlossberg family for their close cooperation.”

Caroline Kennedy also released a statement. “Our family has endeavored to be worthy stewards of this magnificent and fragile natural habitat, and its sites of cultural significance. We are excited to partner with two outstanding island organizations, and for the entire island community and the general public to experience its beauty. We look forward to many more happy years in Aquinnah.”

The property is assessed at $15.1 million, according to town assessors’ records. County records show an attorney representing Onassis purchased the property from a Cape Cod Co., a trust for the previous owner Henry Hornblower II, on Jan. 16, 1978, for $1.1 million.