Jackie O’s Red Gate Farm offered for $65 million

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’ 340-acre Red Gate Farm in Aquinnah has been listed on the international real estate market for $65 million.

According to a press release from Christie’s International Real Estate, Onassis’ daughter Caroline Kennedy is seeking to find a new steward for the property.

In collaboration with Martha’s Vineyard luxury real estate firm, LandVest, Christie’s International Real Estate describes the beachfront residence as serene and immersed in the natural world.

Caroline Kennedy is quoted in the release saying her mother immediately fell in love with Red Gate Farm 40 years ago, and that it was “a perfect expression of her romantic and adventurous spirit.”

“We hope that a new family will treasure this place as we have for three generations. We are excited about the next chapter for Red Gate Farm.”

The 6,456 square-foot main residence was designed in the traditional Cape Cod style by world-renowned architect Hugh Newell Jacobsen, and the landscapes were designed by Bunny Mellon, horticulturist who designed the White House Rose Garden when Onassis was First Lady of the United States, according to the release.