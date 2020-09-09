Saudade: News from and for the Brazilian community/Notícias de e para a comunidade brasileira

A tradução deste artigo se encontra no nosso site: mvtimes.com/category/portuguese—translation/.

September is always the month we feel like we need to “get back to real life.” The air change is emblematic of a new season; for most New Englanders, their favorite season.

In Brazil, the month for that is February. The school year ends in December, and most Brazilians go on summer vacation for the entire month of December. Life doesn’t resume until after Carnaval, which is celebrated in February.

However, this year nothing feels like regular life, no matter where you reside. We are all navigating how to tackle all life’s elements, such as going back to school, which can be such a fun event, new chapters, and new beginnings, but this year is bringing up doubts and fear. This school year, educators all across the country and all school personnel face unforeseeable challenges. I spoke with some parents and students about their thoughts on how they feel about this school year.

Guilherme Silva, MVRHS, junior

I wouldn’t say I like Zoom; that’s all I can say about going to school remotely. I miss my teachers, the banter in the hallways, spending time with people. Zoom represents everything I dislike about this period in time we are living.

Alessandra Nunes, mother

Our son Davi works, goes to beaches, goes out … All done in safety, with proper measures, social distancing, wearing masks, and we have no problems with him being in a school environment if all efforts are being taken to ensure everyone’s safety.

Anna Luiza, MVRHS, senior

I am disappointed that we won’t get to have the school experience that we are accustomed to — I know I won’t learn what I would learn if I was in school, or learn in the way that I am most comfortable with, and I didn’t want my senior year to be this way. It is no one’s fault, but it doesn’t mean that I can always have a positive outlook on the situation.

Keissila Cecilio, MVRHS, junior

I am happy with the way we are going back to school. I am slightly afraid of a traditional way of going back to school, as I have asthma, and because of that, I am more susceptible to getting the virus.

Abrão Nunes, father

My wife Pamela and I have two daughters in the Edgartown School. We have attended all the meetings, and are keeping up with all the plans and change of plans. I understand that there’s a push to get the kids the flu vaccine. I am all for vaccines, but we don’t take the flu vaccine every year. These times we are living leave us feeling powerless, and when it comes to your children, you want what is best for them. Still, I don’t know the right approach, because even though we feel that virtual learning is the safest, we also know that it is not the same as being in an actual school environment.

The more time that passes, and the more we have to continue to live everyday life in such turmoil, and without a timeframe of when we don’t have to live in such fear, without a cure or vaccine, the ability to make plans, the more grace is required of us — in every aspect of life — and it is not always easy. I dread even the smallest errands, like going to the grocery store. But my hope is that we collectively give our educators all the grace we can, and that by the end of the school year the narrative has changed, we have a way out of what feels an emotional labyrinth, and surfaced out of all of this stronger as a community because we supported one another in the best way we could.