The Martha’s Vineyard Museum will hold the 19th annual Children’s Memorial Ceremony of Remembrance at the Edgartown Lighthouse Children’s Memorial from 11 am to 2 pm on Saturday, Sept. 19 (rain date Sept. 26).

According to an email from the Martha’s Vineyard Museum’s director of operations Katy Fuller, directories and programs will be available, soft music will be played, and families will be invited to place flowers on the memorial stones. Speeches traditionally given during the ceremony will be available to watch on the museum’s website at mvmuseum.org/lighthouses/childrensmemorial.

The idea for placing a memorial at the base of the Edgartown Lighthouse belonged to Rick Harrington, who envisioned it as “one more light to leave on” for his late son Ricky. Very quickly the concept grew into a way to memorialize many children who have died. There have been 43 new stones added in the past year, with names of children from across the country. The memorial now holds 875 stones honoring children of all ages.

If a decision needs to be made to postpone the event due to weather, the information can be found at mvmuseum.org.

Stones may be purchased through the museum’s website, or by calling Savannah Berryman-Moore at 508-627-4441, ext. 127.