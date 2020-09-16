Develop an artist’s eye

View artistic images of the 2018 and ’19 Agricultural Fairs taken by professional photographers, and ponder the meaning or story behind them. In this exploratory, “Learning to Look” gallery tour from the West Tisbury library, art educator and author Abby Remer will bring up questions to ask yourself when viewing artwork. To preview the exhibit, visit bit.ly/picturethefair. For the Zoom link to join Abby in taking a deeper look at the photographs on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 4:30 pm, email wt_mail@clamsnet.org, or call 508-693-3366.