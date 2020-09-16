Online dance class with the Yard

Online dance class is returning this fall, thanks to the West Tisbury library’s programming department. Beginning Monday, Sept. 21, at 2 pm, the Yard and the library present Adult Community Dance Class through Zoom. This class welcomes adults, seniors, and everyone in between. The Yard’s director of Island programs and education, Jesse Keller Jason, makes everybody feel comfortable in this dance class, a press release from the library says.

The class begins with a guided warm-up that will align the body and introduce dance technique, along with building strength, stability, and flexibility. After bodies are warm and energized, participants transition to upbeat movement sequences that keep everyone socially connected and moving as one. Class will end with a combination that leaves space for the dancers’ own creativity. This class can be done in the comfort of your own home, on any surface, seated or standing.

Classes will meet virtually on Zoom throughout the fall on Mondays from 2 to 3 pm, and Wednesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 am. All are welcome to attend one, some, or all sessions. The classes are free and open to the public.

Contact the library to receive the Zoom invitation to join by emailing wt_mail@clamsnet.org.