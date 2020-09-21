West Tisbury police searching for missing man

West Tisbury Police are asking for the public’s health in trying to locate Adam Friedman, who has been missing since Saturday night, according to a press release.

Friedman is a 52-year-old male with a medium build, the release states “He was last contacted on Saturday night [Sept. 19] around 9 pm,” the release states. “A subsequent ground and air search of his last location has currently produced no results in the area of Scrubby Neck Road and the Long Point Wildlife Preserve, an active search is still underway.”

Friedman is believed to be on foot because his vehicle was found at his residence, police said.

Police asked anyone with information about Friedman to contact the West Tisbury Police Department at 508-693-0020.