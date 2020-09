..before compassion..

By Michael Oliveira

I knew my father’s knuckles

better than his palms..

now, he gasps,

toothless, quivering;

hollow cheek flesh

veins and bones;

furtive breaths….

I need him stronger;

equipped to handle

the hell I owe him..

stinging slaps and

threatening belt,

brass buckled..

sweat sheened

fear..

I still can’t find

a hiding place

I still can’t.

Michael Oliveira has lived and worked on Martha’s Vineyard for decades. He currently lives in East Falmouth.