S. David Cronig, the last of five Cronig siblings, died at 106 with his family by his side on Thursday, Sept. 24, in Vineyard Haven.

With such a long and somewhat public life, there are any one of many stories to tell about David, Grace (David’s wife of nearly 80 years, who passed four years ago), their children, or the grocery store. David was enormously proud of his work and service to the Island community in the growth of the market over the years, and took great pleasure from an unwavering commitment to his role as a Freemason.

But now, it seems one important story to tell is about Dave, Grace, and their grandchildren, whom many of you may know, Rubin and Lily. Donald, Rubin and Lily’s dad, was actually the baby in the family, being born after Marsha and Jeffrey, both now deceased.

What you may not know is that Grace and Dave were consummate grandparents: proud, hands-on, and always present. They enjoyed every minute with their grandchildren right until the last moments, squeezing Lily’s hand at the end. They played any game ever asked of them, taught many others, and always listened to the stories and ramblings their young (and older) grandchildren offered up. They shared dinners, and bagels with lox, celebrations and sadness with dignity and joy for many years in many locations.

We will miss David and Grace, but we will be forever grateful to have had and to hold their love and presence, as it continues to inform our days now and always. David and Grace have been interred together in the Hebrew Cemetery in Vineyard Haven, where they lived for most of their lives.

Special gratitude and love also to his (and Grace’s) longtime caregiver, Danille, without whom his elder life would not have been possible.

Please direct donations in memory of David and Grace to the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center, the Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School, and Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard.