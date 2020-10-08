One new COVID-19 case at hospital

The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital reported one new case of COVID-19 Thursday, a male in his 20s, marking two new cases in two days.

The new case follows the hospital confirming on Wednesday it had admitted its first COVID-19 positive patient. In April the hospital transferred three COVID-19 positive patients off-Island.

The hospital has tested a total of 5,378 patients since March. Of those, 49 have tested positive, 5,242 tested negative, and 87 are pending results.

TestMV, the asymptomatic testing site at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, also reported a new case this week, bringing its total number of confirmed cases to 30.

The asymptomatic testing site has tested 16,113 individuals with 15,647 negatives, and 436 pending results.

The town of Aquinnah has tested 293 individuals. All of those tests have come back negative.

The Martha’s Vineyard boards of health have confirmed another case, bringing the Island’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 80.

Of the Island’s 80 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 74 are no longer symptomatic and have been released from isolation.

Through contact tracing, the cases of 27 individuals, or 35 percent of the Vineyard’s cases, have been linked to another individual.

Due to the hospital, boards of health, and the town of Aquinnah all reporting their own data at different times of day, and due to some people being tested at multiple sites, exact numbers can be difficult to calculate.

Of 80 confirmed cases, 47 are female and 33 are male. Of those, 17 of the cases are 50-59 years old, 17 are 20-29 years old, 11 cases are 60-69 years old, 14 are 30-39 years old, 11 are 20 years old or younger, five are 40-49, and five are 70 years or older.

The boards of health are also reporting on probable cases. The Island’s total number of presumed positives is 24. Of those, 21 were positive antibody tests, and three were symptomatically positive.

Of the probable cases, 14 are female and 10 are male. Of the 24 presumed positive cases, seven are aged 60-69, five are aged 50-59, three are aged 40-49, five are aged 20-29, two are under 20 years old, and two are over the age of 70.

Massachusetts continues to see positive cases of COVID-19 across the state. On Thursday, there were 409 new cases and eight new deaths. The state now has 134,277 confirmed cases and a total of 9,350 deaths from COVID-19.