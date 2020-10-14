Vineyard sees uptick in cases

Martha’s Vineyard has seen an uptick in cases over the past week. There have been six new cases of COVID-19 reported since Oct. 7.

A patient with COVID-19 admitted to the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital last week was released on Friday. In an email to The Times, hospital communications specialist Marissa Lefebvre wrote the patient was released Thursday. “We are very pleased that the patient was discharged yesterday in good condition,” she wrote.

The patient was the first patient with COVID-19 to be admitted to the hospital. On Wednesday, hospital officials said the patient was in “fair condition.”

While this was the first patient admitted to the hospital, there have been other COVID-19-positive patients who were transferred off-Island. In April, the hospital transferred three COVID-19-positive patients off-Island. One of those patients died in Boston, “due to medical complications not proven to be related to COVID-19,” according to a hospital spokesperson at the time.

The Vineyard Montessori School also closed Tuesday over concerns that students could have come in contact with other students who were in contact with an asymptomatic COVID-19-positive parent. Tests came back negative, and the school reopened on Wednesday.

The hospital has tested a total of 5,479 patients since March. Of those, 50 have tested positive, 5,416 tested negative, and 13 are pending results.

TestMV, the asymptomatic testing site, has tested 16,591 individuals with 33 positives, 16,264 negatives, and 294 pending results.

The town of Aquinnah has tested 293 individuals. All of those tests have come back negative.

The Martha’s Vineyard boards of health have confirmed another case, bringing the Island’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 84.

Of the Island’s 84 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 77 are no longer symptomatic and have been released from isolation. Four cases are still being monitored by public health officials. The status of four other cases was not yet available.

Through contact tracing, the cases of 30 individuals, or 37 percent of the Vineyard’s cases, have been linked to another individual.

Due to the hospital, boards of health, and the town of Aquinnah all reporting their own data at different times of day, and due to some people being tested at multiple sites, exact numbers can be difficult to calculate.

Of 84 confirmed cases, 50 are female and 34 are male. Of those, 17 of the cases are 50-59 years old, 17 are 20-29 years old, 12 cases are 60-69 years old, 14 are 30-39 years old, 12 are 20 years old or younger, six are 40-49, and six are 70 years or older.

The boards of health are also reporting on probable cases. The Island’s total number of presumed positives is 24. Of those, 21 were positive antibody tests, and three were symptomatically positive.

Of the probable cases, 14 are female and 10 are male. Of the 24 presumed positive cases, seven are aged 60-69, five are aged 50-59, three are aged 40-49, five are aged 20-29, two are under 20 years old, and two are over the age of 70.

Massachusetts continues to see positive cases of COVID-19 across the state. On Tuesday, there were 632 new cases and 12 new deaths. Overall, the state has confirmed 137,565 cases since March and a total of 9,413 deaths from COVID-19.