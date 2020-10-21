Chilmark: Farm-fresh variety of apples

Usually this time of year when returning to walk at Lucy Vincent Beach, I will run into many people I haven’t seen in a while, this year 80 percent are new faces. The beach has been busy since officially opening to dogs again, and already puppy poop is a human problem. Please pick it up and take it with you. For Adopt-a-Dog Month, please support Sandy Paws whether you can foster, adopt, volunteer, or donate, see sandypawsmv.com.

Head to North Tisbury Farm to buy Menemsha Farm golden delicious, granny smith, or braeburn apples. Read about where they come from at bit.ly/2ICIYIa. Only two more Saturday Farmers Markets.

M.V. Home & Garden came out with two wonderful Chilmark stories for the fall/winter issue, congratulations to Hank and Carol Brown Goldberg, as well as Russell Maloney and Jay Schmidt (bit.ly/3o8N23p).

More new calves can be found at Grey Barn and Farm and here’s the daily bread schedule:

bit.ly/3kbJtXC. North Tabor Farm has pork shoulders in and lots of produce, eggs, and swag. Mermaid Farm is well-stocked with pantry goods, Ben and Jerry’s ice cream, plus their cheese, milk, meats, and more.

Last call for Larsen’s Fish Market is Thursday, Oct. 22. Chilmark Tavern is open for take-out. The Chilmark General Store continues to be open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm. Menemsha Fish Market is open year-round. Menemsha Texaco’s new hours are Monday to Friday from 8 am to 5 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays, 9 am to 3 pm, feel free to phone order by calling 508-645-2641.

The Chilmark library hosts a Couch Trip Series. On Thursday, Oct. 22, at 7 pm, join Jim Feiner for a Paddle Down the Amazon. Fly with Jim to Cuenca, Ecuador, to join a good friend on a multiday trip that takes an uphill turn. Join Sam Baltrusis, author of “Ghosts of Boston” and “Ghosts of Salem,” for an author talk on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 7 pm. On Thursday, Oct. 29, at 7 pm, join author Thomas Dresser for a virtual walk through Abel’s Hill Cemetery and learn secrets of our local dearly departed. They’ve also started a Sweet Cookbook Club that kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 6 pm, talking about Donna Hay’s 2018 “Modern Cooking.” Share your creations, images of them, or just enjoy discussing recipes, ingredients, and techniques. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and get the Zoom invitation. Leave a token of encouragement and receive inspiration with Chilmark library’s community rock garden, in collaboration with MVCS’ Island-Wide Youth Collaborative and Disability Services. Find a rock and pick up painting supplies at Chilmark library on Thursdays from 11 am to 4 pm. Leave your completed rock on the front porch of the library and they will add it to their garden. Take a rock from their garden when you need inspiration. Visit thekindnessrocksproject.com for ideas on creating a kindness rock. For library info, see chilmarklibrary.org and sign up for the weekly newsletter on the Programs page. For the month of October, play I Spy and check outside of the Children’s Room windows for “not so spooky” seasonal creatures.

Farmers can take a free four-week online course in Farm Finances: Bookkeeping, Budgeting and Financial Planning that runs Oct. 29- to Nov. 19. Learn more and sign up at acemv.org/farm-finances.

Buy tickets for the Yard’s Jesse Keller Jason and Abby Bender’s Halloween farcical immersive dance event (ages 8 and up) at the M.V. Museum on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 30 and 31, at 6 and 8 pm. Get your pay-what-you-wish tickets at bit.ly/3lYVq3q.

PathwaysArts continues open readings with its virtual Tuesday Writing and Poetry Series. Contact them for Zoom link info at PathwaysArtsMV@gmail.com or 508-645-9098. If you want to share your visual project, a music project, an informative video, or readings of poetry and prose, get in touch.

Walk Island Folk Pottery’s magical quarter-mile sculpture trail created by artists Bill O’Callaghan and Heather Goff, open daily 10 am to 5 pm free of charge; pottery shop is open Wednesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 5 pm, or by appointment. See islandfolkpottery.com.

The Chilmark Church’s Sunday 9 am services continue on Zoom and outdoors. The meeting numbers are available at chilmarkchurch.org.

Schedule a free COVID-19 test at 877-336-9855. If you need any help, Chilmark Neighbors offers volunteer assistance. You can find them and anything COVID-19 or town related at chilmarkma.gov.

Early in-person voting in Chilmark runs daily until Friday, Oct. 30. To learn more about early voting in person or by mail, and applying for an absentee ballot see chilmarkma.gov/town-clerk. The deadline to submit a vote by mail (use your street address on your ballot or it will be rejected) or absentee application for the state election is Wednesday, Oct. 28, 5 pm. Either drop in the secure box next to the main door of Chilmark Town Hall, 401 Middle Rd., email to townclerk@chilmarkma.gov, fax to 508-645-2110, or mail to Chilmark Town Clerk, P.O. Box 119, Chilmark, MA 02535. You can check your voter registration at sec.state.ma.us. The last day to register to vote for the Nov. 3 state election is Saturday, Oct. 24; go to sec.state.ma.us, or in person at Chilmark Town Hall, 401 Middle Road, from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm on Oct. 24.

If you’re on Facebook check It’s a Chilmark Thing for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

Have a good week.

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Valerie Sonnenthal, vsonnenthal@gmail.com.