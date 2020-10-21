Oak Bluffs: Spooktacular school event

The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells us that “Jack Frost is a tricky fellow. Watch him turn your garden yellow.” And that seems the most popular color in the garden and on the trees these days. Our hummingbirds have left for warmer quarters, but the birds that winter here seem to be in greater abundance than usual. I find myself standing at the kitchen window longer than ever watching as the chickadees, nuthatches, cardinals, and numerous variety of woodpeckers feed at the suet and then the seed feeder.

An extra joyful event Saturday afternoon occurred when my grandson Jeremy beckoned to me as I was in the sunroom in the back of the house. There standing carefully watching was a large buck. There was also another one lying in the sunlight that filtered through the woods. They both remained for a while watching as Jeremy continued to rake leaves and clean up the backyard and appeared not a bit alarmed by the activity around them.

The Oak Bluffs School grade 4 students will start onsite learning Mondays through Thursdays starting on Tuesday, Oct. 27. On Friday, Oct. 30, grade 5 will start their onsite learning on Fridays only.

Our Oak Bluffs School PTO has a drive-by Spooktacular event planned for Halloween, Oct. 30. Students are invited to ride by the school and view glowing pumpkins that have been carved by staff and students and they will leave with a bag of treats. To keep traffic moving, the following schedule has been set up: Grades K through 2 from 6 to 6:30 pm, grades 3 through 5 from 6:30 to 7 pm, and grades 6 through 8 from 7 to 7:30 pm. Sounds like fun, and perhaps a bit of a scary time.

Your extra hour of sleeping starts Sunday, Nov. 1, at 2 am, when daylight saving time ends and we set the time on our clocks back an hour. Another change to get used to even though it has gone on for many years. It is also an excellent time to replace the batteries in your smoke and CO2 detectors as the fireman in my family used to remind me.

I hope that everyone is staying healthy and safe and following the safety guidelines that have been issued in these months of the pandemic caused by the coronavirus. We have to be flexible and patient and remain kind and helpful to all so we will survive these times and remain civilized. I am so grateful to all of those on the frontlines — health workers, safety personnel, medical workers, the people who provide the necessary basic services such as trash collectors, the freight deliverers, mail personnel, stores that remain open to provide food etc., and our compassionate caregivers. All lives matter. We are blessed.

On Friday, Oct. 23, our Oak Bluffs library invites you to stop by between noon and 4 pm during their curbside service hours. You will receive an interactive movie bag which will contain all the items you need to host your at-home interactive movie experience. It is recommended for ages 8 and up. The movie is not included, so please request a copy online or by contacting the library.

Join others via Zoom or call in to chat about the library’s Movie of the Month, “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night.” It is the first Iranian vampire western. To attend, register at bit.ly/3keX0O3.

The Martha’s Vineyard League of Women Voters will be standing out with their VOTE banner 2 to 3 pm every day except Sunday, alternating the three down-Island towns. Locations include Five Corners, the Oak Bluffs Post Office, and the Stop & Shop in Edgartown. They are doing this to provide a visual reminder to vote in this election.

The M.V. L.W.V. also has a lot of voter information and resources for the public on its website: leagueofwomenvotersmv.org.

A.C.E. M.V. is providing a free business education series for farm owners, workers, and wannabes, as well as those making value-added products from locally sourced materials. It will be taught by Julia Shanks on Thursdays from 4 to 6 pm on Zoom beginning Oct. 29. Registration is with A.C.E. M.V. at the following web address: acemv.org/farm-finances.

We send birthday smiles to Liz Field on Oct. 23, Chris Look III on the 24th, Ann Baird and Addison Blake on the 25th, Ashley DePriest on the 27, Simone McCarthy on Oct. 28, and Eleanor Tompkins on the 29th.

Enjoy your week. Peace.

