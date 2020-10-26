Update: Six new COVID-19 cases, one hospitalization, cluster

Updated 5:10 pm

The Island boards of health reported six new cases of COVID-19 Monday, including a COVID-19 patient who was admitted to the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, and a cluster earlier this month.

“The Boards of Health are currently investigating a cluster stemming from a private event held on Oct. 11,” according to boards of health spokesperson and Tisbury health agent Maura Valley. “This spike in cases should remind us all of the importance of wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and avoiding large gatherings whenever possible. More information will be provided when it’s available.”

Monday’s new cases bring the Island’s total number of confirmed cases this month to 21.

The hospital reported three new cases of COVID-19 and a hospitalization.

The hospital has tested a total of 5,983 patients since March. Of those, 54 have tested positive, 5,922 tested negative, and seven are pending results.

The hospitalization is the second this month for the hospital, who admitted a patient earlier this month before discharging them a day later.

In April, the hospital transferred three COVID-19-positive patients off-Island. One of those patients died in Boston, “due to medical complications not proven to be related to COVID-19,” according to a hospital spokesperson at the time.

TestMV reported four new cases, but one of those cases was also tested at the hospital.

TestMV has tested 17,950 individuals with 42 positive tests, 17,383 negative tests, and 525 pending results. The town of Aquinnah has tested 301 individuals. Of those 299 have tested negative and two are pending results.

The Martha’s Vineyard boards of health have confirmed another case, bringing the Island’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 95.

Of the Island’s 95 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 84 are no longer symptomatic and have been released from isolation. Five are still being monitored by public health officials.

Through contact tracing, the cases of 33 individuals, or 37 percent of the Vineyard’s cases, have been linked to another individual.

Due to the hospital, boards of health, and the town of Aquinnah all reporting their own data at different times of day, and due to some people being tested at multiple sites, exact numbers can be difficult to calculate. Also, due to some patients being tested at the hospital and TestMV, the number of confirmed cases from each testing site and the total number of cases can not add up.

Of the 95 confirmed cases, 55 are female and 40 are male. Of those, 18 of the cases are 50-59 years old, 19 are 20-29 years old, 12 cases are 60-69 years old, 18 are 30-39 years old, 13 are 20 years old or younger, eight are 40-49, and seven are 70 years or older.

The boards of health are also reporting on probable cases. The Island’s total number of presumed positives is 24. Of those, 21 were positive antibody tests, and three were symptomatically positive.

Of the probable cases, 14 are female and 10 are male. Of the 24 presumed positive cases, seven are aged 60-69, five are aged 50-59, three are aged 40-49, five are aged 20-29, two are under 20 years old, and two are over the age of 70.

The Island’s new cases come as Massachusetts sees an uptick in COVID-19 cases. On Monday, the state reported 1,216 new cases — the second day in a row of more than a 1,000 new cases — totaling 148,336 cases since testing began. The state is also continuing to see COVID-related deaths with 17 new deaths on Sunday total 9,657 since the pandemic began.

Updated to include additional new cases and updated statistics. — Ed.