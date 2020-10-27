Tisbury firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

A Tisbury firefighter has tested positive for the coronavirus and members of the department have had to quarantine as a result. The name of the firefighter has not been released to protect the individual’s privacy.

“I can confirm that an asymptomatic individual involved with firefighter training has tested positive for COVID-19,” Maura Valley, the town’s health agent, wrote in response to an inquiry from The Times. “The situation was investigated and all individuals who had close contact with this person have been contacted and advised of their need to quarantine and/or be tested for the virus.To date none of those individuals have tested positive. In order to protect the privacy of those involved no further information will be provided.”

Tisbury Fire Chief Greg Leland told The Times the positive test result is not related to any other cases on the Vineyard.

On Monday, the Island boards of health reported on an unrelated cluster of cases that have been linked back to a private event on Oct. 11. No further details have been released about that event.

Leland sought to reassure the public that the firefighters who have had to quarantine have tested negative. “The fire department remains 100 percent response-ready,” he said.

On Monday, the Island boards of health reported six new cases of COVID-19 and the state has seen an uptick in positive cases over the past week, as well.