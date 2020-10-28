Edgartown: All Island School Committee

I love a productive weekend. It always gives me a strong sense of satisfaction to cross some things off of what always seems to be a very long to-do list. Chores seem to be a constant in life, don’t they? But with the weather turning more fall-like and me being less drawn to the beach, and Amelia having her drivers license now, I find myself with time to accomplish some much overdue work around the house. Leaf raking, painting, cooking, cleaning. It always feels great to head into the new work week feeling organized. It helps that my house is tiny. Cleaning it from top to bottom takes about an hour. But since the pandemic we’ve had food etc. on counters because along with small space for easy cleaning, comes zero storage space. But I threw away a bunch of stuff and reorganized so I have counters again. My galley kitchen magically grew. Knowing me, it will probably be chaos again by Thursday, but for the first half of the week, I’m golden.

The big news for this weekend in our family was that our “baby” voted for the first time. Hooray. It’s such a big day. Do you remember the first election you voted in? I voted for Mondale and Ferraro in 1984 and I can only assume that I did it by absentee ballot because I can’t imagine I would have come home from college to vote. Have you voted? Early voting is still happening in Edgartown, from 8 am until 4 pm through Friday, Oct. 30, or you can vote on Nov. 3, of course. Polls are open from 7 am until 8 pm, so get out there and vote. Our government will work best if everyone who is eligible to vote does so, regardless of political affiliation.

It’s a quiet birthday week this week, with no notices for this week coming my way. However, Kathy and Randy Mercier celebrated 49 years of marriage on Oct. 25th. Congratulations to you both.

Fourth graders returned to school on Tuesday, and grades 5 through 8 will return on Friday. Then it seems that Island schools are all making plans to bring more kids into the buildings more frequently over the next few weeks. If you are interested in learning more or sharing your thoughts, you can attend the All Island School Committee meeting on Thursday at 5 pm. You can find the Zoom link to the meeting here: All Island School Events.

Just in time for Halloween, Tom Dresser is holding some live sharing of his latest book, “Ghosts of Martha’s Vineyard.” I just bought this book and sent it off in a care package to Riley out at 29 Palms. He loves a good ghost story, and what better than stories that keep him tied to the Island when he’s so far away. I got a chance to peek at it before I mailed it and I’m thinking I might need another copy for myself. I learn so much from Tom’s books. Check out his many offerings this week. On Thursday, Oct. 29, he’s a busy guy: WCAI from 9 am until 10 am on 90.1 (Live interview); M.V. Center for Living at 11 am (request link at maryh@mvcenter4living.org); Tisbury library at 5:30 pm (request link at amcdonough@clamsnet.org); Chilmark library (a virtual walking tour of Abel’s Hill Cemetery) at 7 pm (request link at tthorpe@clamsnet.org). On

Saturday, Oct. 31, there will be a live talk at 3 pm at the Carnegie (request invite at melissa@mvpreservation.org); and then at 6 pm at Chilmark library (request a link at tthorpe@clamsnet.org).

Felix Neck is offering Hikes and Hops at 4 pm on Friday, Oct. 30. Get outside and get thirsty on a naturalist-guided walk at Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary. Gain insight into plants and local products used to brew Bad Martha’s beer, then head over to their Farmers Brewery in Edgartown for a flight, or grab a growler to enjoy at home. Participants must be 21 or over. Registration is required and fees are $40-$45. Register at bit.ly/3oyr5uM.

The pandemic hasn’t put the kibosh on all Halloween events. There is a Trunk or Treat event put on by the Vineyard Assembly of God from 1 until 3 pm at 1048 State Rd. in Vineyard Haven. Safety protocols are in place, including wipes and social distancing. There is trick-or-treating on Circuit Ave. from 2 until 4 pm, social distancing and masks required. Drive-in movies are on deck at the YMCA, courtesy of the MVFF. At 5:30 pm they are presenting “Toy Story of Terror.” Before watching this short film, join fellow attendees in a costume parade through the drive-in. In this family-friendly short lampoon of Halloween horror films, Woody and the rest of the “Toy Story” gang are traveling with Bonnie to visit her grandmother when they experience some unexpected car trouble. Stuck in a hotel for the night, the toys begin to mysteriously go missing from their room. Can Jessie find her friends and get back to Bonnie before they leave in the morning? Free admission, but advance tickets are required. Click the event link tmvff.org/toystoryofterror to view the guidelines and to claim a ticket. This is followed by a presentation of “Hocus Pocus” at 7:30 pm, complete with costume parade etc. as above.

And of course, houses that are lit up and decorated are probably expecting some of the old-fashioned trick-or-treaters. Please respect homes where the lights are out, as many families are opting out this year for many reasons. But dress up and have some fun, even if it’s just wandering around town. We’ve got to have fun where we can, right?

That’s about all for this week. Have a wonderful week. Be kind and be grateful, which isn’t always easy during these challenging times. If you need help or support, reach out to a friend or family member. And most important this week, get out there and VOTE! Your voice matters.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.