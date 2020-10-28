Every day is a salad day

Beautiful red cabbage (which is actually purple) will brighten any dish. This recipe is a version of a salad that I used to make at the Roadhouse. It’s important to use a great blue cheese with this salad to give it the proper kick. The sweetness of the orange segments and the salty cheese complement the crunchy, spicy cabbage perfectly.

Red Cabbage Salad with Blue Cheese, Walnuts, and Oranges

Serves 4.

⅓ cup fresh orange juice

¼ cup aged balsamic vinegar

¼ olive oil

4 cups shredded red cabbage

3 navel oranges, peeled with a knife and sectioned

¾ cup walnuts, toasted in a 400° oven for 5 to 8 minutes (watch like a hawk!)

½ cup crumbled good-quality blue cheese, such as Great Hill Blue, Maytag, or Roquefort

For the dressing, heat the orange juice until just hot in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add the vinegar. Remove from the heat and pour into a small mixing bowl. Season with salt and pepper to taste, add the olive oil, and whisk to emulsify. Place the cabbage, orange sections, walnuts, and dressing in a medium serving bowl. Toss well, and top with blue cheese.

This recipe is taken from Tina Miller’s book, “Vineyard Harvest: A Year of Good Food on Martha’s Vineyard.”