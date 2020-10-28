Oak Bluffs: Afterschool programs at the Y

Vote messages are appearing everywhere and these are probably some of the most important messages we are sending to all those eligible these next few days. We all have our likes and dislikes for the candidates we have to choose from, but please think about the type of world you wish to live in and leave to your children. Choose carefully. Our town clerk’s office is still open every day for early voting, so you might wish to take advantage of that to avoid crowds.

In spite of the pandemic, we still have much to be thankful for, but please continue with appropriate behavior to keep yourselves and others safe. Thank you.

Our Old Farmer’s Almanac has some appropriate advice for this woodstove-using weather; to eliminate soot from wood stove glass, use a damp newspaper dipped in cold ash. I’ll try it.

Halloween is this Saturday and please be extra cautious. As difficult as it might be, remember to socially distance, and even if you are wearing a Halloween mask, adults supervising their young children while they make their “candy rounds” should also be wearing one. Not only is the 31st Halloween, but it is also the night of the full hunters’ moon. Talk about a perfect storm.

If that hasn’t creeped you out enough, author Tom Dresser is offering more of his “Ghosts of Martha’s Vineyard” virtual book talks. As Tom says: “The ghost stories I write about are based on historical research and personal interviews. I did not tote around an EMF meter or camera to capture ghosts in action. As an historian, I prefer reading and listening. I heard what people had to say; now I share that with you.” The latest schedule for these scary book talks is: Thursday, Oct. 29, WCAI Radio from 9 to 10 am on 90.1 (live interview); MVCenter4Living at 11 am (request link at maryh@mvcenter4living.org); Tisbury library at 5:30 pm (request link at amcdonough@clamsnet.org); and Chilmark library at 7 pm (this is a virtual walking tour of Abel’s Hill cemetery; request link at tthorpe@clamsnet.org). On Saturday Oct. 31, The Carnegie at 3 pm (live talk; request invite at melissa@mvpreservation.org); and the Chilmark library at 6 pm (request a link at tthorpe@clamsnet.org).

Our Oak Bluffs library is offering Halloween curbside bags on Oct. 31 from 10 am to 1 pm. Stop by the library, costumes optional, to receive this Halloween-themed curbside bag. Don’t forget to take a photo at their spooky outdoor gazebo.

On Nov. 4 from 3 to 4 pm, join Caitlin on Discord to play Jackbox Games virtually. For ages 12 to 18. Registration is required. Email cclark@clamsnet.org to sign up.

Searching for something different to keep your child entertained and busy? Long Point is offering afterschool adventures from 2:30 to 4:30 pm until Nov. 25. There will be weekly themed outdoor activities for exploring native plants, coastal ponds, and natural history. The activities are geared to elementary students, but all ages are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Members and adults are free. Non-members are $5.

The Y in Oak Bluffs is offering afterschool and out-of-school programs. The afterschool program for grades K-4 is from 2 to 5 pm Monday through Thursday. On Fridays for grades K-4 from 8 am to 4 pm, the staff will support students during their remote learning times. Middle school for grades 5 through 8 takes place Monday through Thursday, from 7:50 am to 4:30 pm, and staff will be supporting students during their remote instruction times. This program will run until Dec. 23. For more information about fees, meals and snacks provided, and transportation, and to register for any of these programs, please login at ymcamv.org/youth.

We send birthday smiles to Jacque McGillicuddy on the 31st, Barbara Morgan, Ann Davey, and Adam Rebelllo on Nov. 1, Ryan Gonsalves on the 2nd, James Moreis Sr. on the 3rd, and Randy BenDavid, Kerry Alley, and Jeannie Moore on the 5th. We send Happy Wedding Anniversary wishes to Sandra and Nelson deBettencourt on Nov. 5.

Enjoy your week. Peace.

If you have any Oak Bluffs Town Column suggestions, email Megan Alley, meganislandmegan@comcast.net.