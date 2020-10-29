Leslie’s to close permanently at end of year

Leslie’s Pharmacy, which reopened its doors to the public earlier this week, has decided to close its business for good at the end of the year.

In a Facebook post, David Holmberg, the pharmacy’s manager, wrote that his father, Warren Holmberg, decided to permanently close Leslie’s doors for good at the end of the day on Dec. 31.

“I really want to thank our extremely loyal customers. You have supported my family and I for the past 17 years that we have owned the business. Your support is only exceeded by your generosity toward us,” the statement from Warren Holmberg read. “I would also like to thank my fantastic family and staff (who are considered family to us.) Their efforts have been beyond incredible and certainly undeserving of this ending.”

Customers reacted with sadness at the news on Facebook. “I am speechless and heartbroken,” Melissa Schilling Gold wrote. “Your family embodies the heart of what the vineyard represents. I can not thank you all enough for the years of professional service, free advice and the occasional joke.”

Others responded by saying they are heartbroken by the decision. “My heart breaks, you have been a huge part of the community. You’ve been helpful, kind, compassionate and understanding,” Beth Ann Serusa wrote.

After reopening, the pharmacy is only allowing a maximum of 10 customers at a time, and is asking people to keep entries to one household member at a time. Those waiting for a prescription and not shopping are asked to wait outside. Face masks or coverings are required. The pharmacy is still offering curbside service.

“As you imagine, I am just devastated as you are,” David Holmberg wrote in the Facebook post. “I standby my father in his decisions with the store.”