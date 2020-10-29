New Halloween guidance issued by Tisbury

With Halloween just two days away, Tisbury has issued new guidance based on a discussion held during Tuesday’s select board meeting.

Earlier this month, the town issued guidance that reflected the CDC guidelines. But with the popular neighborhood of William Street essentially shutting down to trick-or-treaters this year and several road projects going on in the heart of Vineyard Haven, town leaders are asking trick-or-treaters to steer clear.

“The Town of Tisbury suggests an abundance of caution this Halloween,” the website states. “The following roads are under significant road and sidewalk construction and potential safety hazard: William Street, Church Street, Woodlawn Avenue, Norton Avenue and Franklin Street. We do not advise walking in this area [Halloween night].”

Town hall has canceled its open house and the Vineyard Playhouse and business association have also canceled their annual events.

“We would like to advise trick or treaters to think locally to help prevent the spread of COVID,” the town’s guidance states. “Be safe and smart if you are planning on trick-or-treating this year.”