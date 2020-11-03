Nelson J. deBettencourt Jr. of Oak Bluffs died on Thursday evening, Oct. 29, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Sandra (Geddis) deBettencourt, with whom he would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 5.

A memorial service will be held next year, hopefully, when the pandemic clears. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.