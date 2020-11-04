Alleged O.B. shoplifter returns to court

Mohammed Khan appeared remotely before Judge Benjamin Barnes in Edgartown District Court Monday. On Sept. 8, Khan pleaded not guilty to three counts of shoplifting stemming from multiple thefts he allegedly committed from Oak Bluffs retail outlets on Sept. 5.

Khan’s attorney, Elliot Savitz, informed the court on Monday that he filed a “general discovery motion” that was “pretty comprehensive.”

Barnes questioned part of the motion, which appeared to be a request for DNA samples.

Savitz said he wasn’t expecting the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office to produce “anything they don’t have.”

He also said he hoped the court would help the defense get some of the requested discovery material “today.”

Barnes noted the motion was only filed Monday, however he expected that anything “mandatory” would be given to the defense.

Another pretrial conference was scheduled for Jan. 25, with Khan’s appearance waived.