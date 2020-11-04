Court report: Oct. 30, 2020

Oct. 30, 2020

Laudenir Demelo, Vineyard Haven; DOB 10/5/69, no inspection sticker: not responsible; operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.

Saulo C. Fereira, West Tisbury; DOB 9/26/86, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; speeding in violation of special regulation: not responsible.

Jonathan R. Jacobs, Oak Bluffs; DOB 8/6/89, miscellaneous municipal ordinance/bylaw violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Hugo R. Leonico, West Tisbury; DOB 7/16/83, uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible; speeding in violation of special regulation: not responsible.

Caleb J. Murray, Chilmark; DOB 1/11/93, malicious destruction of property over $1200: placed on pretrial probation for one year, must remain illegal drug free, take all meds as prescribed and engage in treatment.

Gabriel A. Nascimento, Vineyard Haven; DOB 3/22/2000, marked lanes violation: not responsible; refusal of motor vehicle operator to identify self: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.

Chastity A. Olszta, West Tisbury; DOB 3/12/99, leaving the scene of property damage: continued to pretrial conference.

Peter J. Pate, West Tisbury; DOB 9/23/76, assault and battery: continued to pretrial conference.