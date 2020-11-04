Free Steamship passage for vets on Nov. 11

Active and retired members of the U.S. Armed Forces will be afforded free Steamship Authority passage on Veterans Day. A military ID, an honorable discharge, or other official documentation will grant any vet a complimentary ticket, which can be collected prior to boarding. The ticket covers the veteran, not other passengers or vehicles. SSA board member Robert Jones, a Vietnam veteran, expressed strong support for the gratis passage at monthly meetings. SSA chair Jim Malkin told The Times the service was a positive idea.

“I’m pleased that the Steamship Authority can do something so positive for our veterans,” he said.