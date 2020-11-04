M.V. Bank among best bank employers

American Banker, a daily newspaper and website covering the financial sector, has once again named Martha’s Vineyard Bank (M.V. Bank) among the best bank employers in the country, according to a press release. M.V. Bank was ranked 74th out of 85 best banks to work for across the country.

Citing a year that “tested bank executives’ ability to manage during a crisis,” American Banker asked leaders from each bank how they kept employees engaged and motivated. While all agreed that communication was key, M.V. Bank president and CEO James M. Anthony credited the bank’s focus on building a culture of trust for helping employees work together through the challenges raised by the pandemic.