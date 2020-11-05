Three new COVID-19 cases at hospital

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital reported three new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

In total, the hospital has tested 6,546 since March. Of those, 71 have come back positive, 6,410 negative, and 65 are pending results.

The hospital’s new cases continue an upward trend of positive cases, following an Oct. 26 report of a cluster of cases linked to a wedding.

Since the report of the wedding cluster, the Island as a whole has now reported 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19. These 28 cases in the past 10 days make up 24 percent of the Island’s now 116 confirmed cases. The other 77 percent of cases were reported over the course of eight months, when testing began back in March.

Also on Wednesday, TestMV reported 19,182 individuals tested with 18,500 negative results and 635 pending results.

The town of Aquinnah has tested 305 individuals. Of those, 301 have tested negative, and four are pending results.

Of the 116 confirmed cases, 68 are female and 48 are male. Twenty-two of the cases are 50-59 years old, 24 are 20-29 years old, 14 cases are 60-69 years old, 23 are 30-39 years old, 15 are 20 years old or younger, 11 are 40-49, and seven are 70 years or older.

The boards of health are also reporting on probable cases. The Island’s total number of presumed positives is 24. Of those, 21 were positive antibody tests, and three were symptomatically positive.

Of the probable cases, 14 are female and 10 are male. Of the 24 presumed positive cases, seven are aged 60-69, five are aged 50-59, three are aged 40-49, five are aged 20-29, two are under 20 years old, and two are over the age of 70.

The Island’s new case comes as Massachusetts has seen case totals this week that continue to rival April and May during the pandemic surge. On Thursday, the state reported 1,761 new cases — totaling 160,698 cases since testing began. The seven-day average positivity rate rose to 1.91 percent, and there are 18,279 estimated active cases.

The state is also continuing to see COVID-related deaths, with 23 new deaths on Thursday, totaling 10,085 since the pandemic began.