Breaking: Cronig’s to close over weekend after third positive test

Cronig’s Market will close at 3 pm Friday with plans to reopen Monday, according to owner Steve Bernier. The store is already closed Sundays, but after a third employee tested positive for COVID-19, and after consultation with the Tisbury board of health, Bernier said he deemed it the right thing to do.

On Thursday, Cronig’s reported having had two employees test positive, with many more employee tests underway.

“We need to take some steps to break the cycle and do some cleaning,” he said.

By cleaning Bernier said he meant more intense sanitization than is already done daily. About 25 employees are being tested, he said. “I don’t know where this is going. We need to react.”

Bernier said while it may prove challenging to manage prearranged deliveries, he will get such things handled. He said too much uncertainty is in the air.

“We need to break the cycle of fear and worry,” he said.