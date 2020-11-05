Two Cronig’s employees test positive for COVID-19

Two employees at Cronig’s in Vineyard Haven have tested positive for COVID-19, Steve Bernier, owner Steve Bernie told The Times.

In a statement issued Thursday morning, Bernier said the two employees both appear to be doing well and have not worked at the store while symptomatic.

“The cases do not appear to be linked and it is believed that the source of infection for both cases was external exposure,” Bernier wrote. “Several staff members have already been tested and the remainder are being asked to get tested. Public health nurses for the board of health are also contacting individuals who may have been in close contact with the individuals to advise them of the need to quarantine and be tested.”

According to the statement, Cronig’s continues to clean and sanitize the store on a regular basis.

“My staff and I take the health and safety of our customers seriously and have taken steps since the beginning of the pandemic to limit their exposure or risk in the event there was a positive case,” Bernier wrote. “Shopping baskets, carts and high touch surfaces are frequently disinfected and the store is cleaned and sanitized after closing each evening. All employees wear masks and practice social distancing and plexiglas barriers separate our cashiers from customers.”

The store underwent a deeper cleaner after the positive cases, he wrote. “Based on CDC guidance and the measures we have in place, I do not believe that any customers are at risk of contracting the virus from these employees,” Bernier wrote. “However, if you are concerned and wish to be tested TestMV continues to offer testing at the [Martha’s Vineyard] Regional High School.