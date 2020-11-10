Edgartown School postpones additional in-person learning

The Edgartown School has postponed the start date of increased in-person instruction to grades 5 and 6 due to a confirmed COVID-19 case in the school population, according to a letter to families sent out by superintendent Matt D’Andrea Monday. The school was scheduled to expand its in-person instruction on Tuesday based on a vote of the school committee last week.

For confidentiality reasons, the school is unable to disclose the identity of the individual. The school will be working with the board of health to determine whether anyone was directly exposed to the individual.

“It is imperative that you cooperate with the board of health agent and the school to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” the letter states.

The school case comes as the Island is seeing a significant spike in COVID-19 cases across the Island.

Edgartown middle school grades 5 and 6 were schedule to return to four days per week of in-person learning starting Tuesday, but considering the timing of the development and the grade levels involved, the school is postponing the additional days of in-person learning for those grade to Tuesday, Nov.17, and grades 7 and 8 to Tuesday, Dec.1.

“It is important to note that grades five through eight will continue to attend in-person learning on Friday, Nov. 13, and Friday, Nov. 20. This decision is made out of an abundance of caution, and allows the board of health time to sort out any close contacts,” the letter reads.

The letter urges families to continue monitoring their children for symptoms of COVID-19, and to diligently fill out the COVID-19 checklist before school each morning.

“If your child is experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, please keep him/her home and contact your primary care physician. The district will continue to follow the school-based safety measures as outlined by the CDC and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health,” the letter reads.

The schools are in the process of introducing a testing program.