Hospital reports COVID-19 spike over weekend with 20 new cases

In its largest single day report, the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend in a troubling sign for the Island as it continues to see a spike in confirmed cases.

In a phone call with The Times, Tisbury health agent and boards of health spokesperson Maura Valley confirmed that at least seven of the 20 cases are employees of Cronig’s Market, which is being considered a cluster after 10 of its employees tested positive for the virus. Contact tracing is being conducted on all cases to determine where others may have contracted the virus. Valley stated that some of Cronig’s cases are symptomatic while others are not.

“I think it’s definitely community spread. What we’re seeing is some families and social groups, but we’re still in the process of doing the contact tracing and trying to get a sense of what this all means,” Valley said.

In response to numerous calls from Cronig’s customers, Valley said that close contacts are individuals who have been six feet or closer to a positive individual for more than 15 minutes over a one day period.

“Most customers at a grocery store would not meet the definition of a close contact. If individuals who have shopped at Cronig’s are concerned they can schedule a test through TestMV,” Valley said. “Concerns regarding risk factors due to underlying conditions should be addressed with their primary care physician.”

Earlier Monday morning, the Island’s health agents met with the hospital to discuss the rise in cases. The hospital has gone back into incident command, a set of protocols they used earlier this year when the pandemic first hit.

Hospital officials were not immediately available to comment.

Now the boards of health and the hospital are working on community outreach to educate people about community spread, wear masks, social distance, and stop social gatherings outside families, according to Valley.

The spike in cases over the past several weeks stands in stark contrast to the first six months of the pandemic, particularly the summer when the Island saw an influx of tourists.

“That’s what’s so frustrating,” Valley said. “You would think ‘oh wow we made it through the summer’ and we had people being careful and being safe and we still had a lot of people being tested. I’m not sure what to attribute it to other than we’re starting to see some community spread … It’s very disappointing.”

The surge in cases at the hospital continues an alarming trend for the Island which has seen 33 new cases in the past two weeks — not counting Monday’s 20 cases at the hospital.

On Friday, the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital reported five new cases, which brought the total new cases to 33 between Oct. 26 and Nov. 6. Those 33 cases make up 27 percent of the Island’s now total 121 confirmed cases. The other 73 percent of cases were reported over the course of eight months, when testing began in March.