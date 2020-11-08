Cronig’s to close Monday after ninth COVID case

Cronig’s Market will be closed on Monday after a ninth employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Speaking to The Times by phone Sunday, Cronig’s owner Steve Bernier confirmed the rise in cases among his employees.

“We are now up to nine positive cases in the store,” Bernier said. “My apologies to the customers we’re here to serve.”

The ninth confirmed case of the store’s employees comes only days after Cronig’s reported having had two employees test positive on Thursday.

The group of cases at Cronig’s is now being labeled a cluster, according to boards of health spokesperson and Tisbury health agent Maura Valley.

“We’re working with Steve Bernier on this situation, which is now considered a cluster. We continue with our contact tracing and working with Steve to ensure that all store employees are tested,” Valley wrote in an email to The Times.

The Cronig’s cluster is now the second cluster the Island has seen since the pandemic began. The first cluster was linked to a wedding over the long weekend in October.

Cronig’s is already closed on Sundays, but will be closed on Monday. After that, Bernier is taking it one day at a time.

“We will open when we understand things better,” Bernier said. “There can be no other plan.”

Bernier added that he was “totally saddened” by the growing number of cases and is continuing to clean and sanitize the store. About 25 employees are being tested. The store employees between 50 and 60 people.

The rise in cases at Cronig’s comes as the Island has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks. On Friday, the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital reported five new cases, bringing the total new cases to 33 since Oct. 26. These 33 cases in the past 13 days make up 27 percent of the Island’s now total 121 confirmed cases. The other 73 percent of cases were reported over the course of eight months, when testing began back in March.