Biden, Harris, hope, and healing

Joe Biden is the 46th president of the United States, and Kamala Harris is the first woman to be elected vice president, as well as being the first Black woman, and woman of Asian descent, to be elected to a top administration position.

Their path to victory in the electoral college became clear Saturday morning. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has refused to concede, has filed numerous court challenges, and has attempted to use Twitter to spew unfounded claims of voter fraud that have been rejected by judges. Even the Trump-friendly Fox News broke away from his press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, on Monday as she repeated some of the harmful misinformation put forth by Trump and his surrogates.

Back to Biden and Harris. “I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but to unify.

Who doesn’t see red and blue states, but a United States,” Biden said as the country watched Saturday night. “And who will work with all my heart to win the confidence of the whole people. For that is what America is about: the people.”

With them at the helm, the country is on a hopeful path for the first time in four years.

“Let us be the nation that we know we can be,” Biden said. “A nation united, a nation strengthened, a nation healed.”

On Monday, the president-elect created his own pandemic task force with scientists and medical professionals, in the hopes of tackling the insidious COVID-19 when he takes office in January.

Make no mistake, Biden and Harris face an uphill battle. The pandemic has severely damaged our economy, and there is trust to rebuild around the world. But, most important, there are 71 million people who voted for Trump, proving our country is deeply divided.

Biden will try to extend an olive branch. Will Trump supporters take it?

“I ran as a proud Democrat. I will now be an American president. I will work as hard for those who didn’t vote for me — as those who did,” Biden said Saturday. “Let this grim era of demonization in America begin to end — here and now.”