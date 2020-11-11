Chilmark: Bookbinding and baking

Election duress should have faded by now and hopefully you even got some sleep while we lived through a very long week. On the most gorgeous November day we learned Joe Biden would become our next president and Kamala Harris the first woman VP, as families enjoyed one of the last beach days of the year topping off at 71 degrees, followed by another perfect beach day. Yes, there was a collective exhale for many.

It’s OK to think about Thanksgiving, though I am so sorry for Cronig’s employees who have tirelessly served us and now suffer from a cluster of COVID cases. Though we seem to have gotten more comfortable in this COVID world, it feels like we are back to March and must be vigilant about taking precautions to keep ourselves, our families, and community healthy and safe.

If turkey’s not your thing, try North Tabor Farm organic free-range chickens available at the new farm stand. Please know all the sweet potatoes you purchase support the Island Food Pantry 100 percent, thanks to Wise Owl Farm. The farm stand is adding new items all the time, reach out and let them know what you’d like to see them carry. Write northtaborfarmmv@gmail.com.

Call Allen Farm for their organic lamb or pork at 508-645-9064. You can order all your Thanksgiving fixings from North Tisbury Farm. Fresh turkeys available from Kitchen Porch kitchenporch.squarespace.com/turkey-pork, the Larder bit.ly/3kw9LEg.

On Thursday, Nov. 12, at 5 pm, the CLAMS libraries will be in Conversation with the World Food Program USA about the pandemic raising “the number of severely hungry to 270 million.” Get ready to hand-bind your own books, five weeks and five different book styles, starting Wednesday, Nov. 18. Sign up and get your materials ready. Join the Sweet Book Club and check out Yotam Ottolenghi’s “Sweet” before discussing his book, other recipes, sharing photos of your creations and more on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 6 pm. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and get the Zoom invitation. Don’t forget about the Community Rock Garden set up to the left of the library entrance. On Thursdays from 11 am to 4 pm, pick up your painting supplies to create your very own kindness rock. Email Sarah at sdebettencourt@clamsnet.org with questions. For library information, see chilmarklibrary.org and sign up for the weekly newsletter on the Programs page.

PathwaysArts continues open readings with virtual Tuesday Writing and Poetry Series. Contact them for Zoom information at PathwaysArtsMV@gmail.com or 508-645-9098. If you want to share your visual project, a music project, an informative video, or readings of poetry and prose, then get in touch.

Be sure to enjoy Island Folk Pottery’s magical quarter-mile sculpture trail created by artists Bill O’Callaghan and Heather Goff, open daily from 10 am to 5 pm free of charge; the pottery shop is open Wednesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 5 pm, or by appointment. See islandfolkpottery.com.

The Chilmark Church’s Sunday at 9 am services continue on Zoom. Find the Zoom information at chilmarkchurch.org.

Schedule a free COVID-19 test at 877-336-9855. If you need any help, Chilmark Neighbors offers volunteer assistance. You can find them and anything Covid or town related at chilmarkma.gov.

If you’re on Facebook, check It’s a Chilmark Thing for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

Have a good week.

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Valerie Sonnenthal, vsonnenthal@gmail.com.