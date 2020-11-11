Oak Bluffs: 50 years in business

Two questions occupied our minds this week: They were who won the presidential election and did you feel that earthquake? I know who won and I did not feel the earthquake, but certainly heard it. It sounded as if a gigantic truck was parked outside but not moving. An hour later when the news reported what it was, I realized it certainly was something new that I had not experienced before.

Winter is coming. The weather predictions keep insisting and things are looking and feeling vastly different. Few birds are visiting me and now only the russet colors of fall decorate my lawn. Time for all creatures to rest up, including us.

It is a good time to remind people to keep up the plan of wearing masks, socially distancing, and remaining calm and civilized. As Oliver Wendell Holmes said, “The great thing in the world is not so much where we stand as in what direction we are moving.” You will be surprised at what a gift it is to someone when you offer friendship and help, not just to them but to yourself also.

Friday, Nov. 11, Bink’s Auto will celebrate 50 years of being in business. Established by Carol deBettencourt and her husband, the late Bink deBettencourt, the auto repair shop is still operating and is managed by their eldest son, Willy. Their son Todd was also born that same year and celebrated his own big 50 on Nov. 13. Congratulations to this great family and all who contributed to the success of this well-known Island business.

Wendy Rose was surprised on her birthday Nov. 7 when she gathered with three other friends for their weekly Saturday lunch. This group has been meeting weekly for over 40 years. When it was started it was at different members houses for a knitting group. Membership has changed over the years from eight members to just three or four as we lost some dear friends along the way and also met new ones. Gradually it developed into a Saturday out-to-lunch club. Once COVID hit, now four members got takeout lunches and met either on my porch or sunroom where we were able to socially distance. On Saturday, Wendy, Sandra deBettencourt, Janice Rose, and myself surprised Wendy with a birthday cake Janice had made. Cake, birthdays, and remembering friends here and those now gone were the topics, and much laughter echoed throughout the neighborhood as we enjoyed the weather, friends, and memories.

Because of the Thanksgiving Holiday on Nov. 26, I have to have my column submitted by Friday noon, Nov. 20. Please submit any items for my column to me by then.

Our Oak Bluffs library continues to provide contactless pickup for those who wish. Request materials by emailing oakb_mail@clamsnet.org or calling 508 693-9433. Please visit the library website for more information. Contactless pickup is available five days per week, Tuesday through Friday, from noon to 4 pm and Saturdays from 10 am to 1 pm. Please call or email same day requests before 10 am.

In an effort to assist parents and students with the challenges of this unusual school year, the Martha’s Vineyard Library Association has partnered with Brainfuse, a national online education company, to provide free online tutoring and homework help to all Martha’s Vineyard library cardholders. The program is available seven days a week to anyone with a library card issued by any of the six Martha’s Vineyard libraries. Access to Brainfuse has been made possible by a grant from the Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation.

The library will also hold an online Poetry Workshop on Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 4:30 to 6 pm. There will be poetry drop-in classes where you will read and then use those poems as models for in-class writing exercises (which are then read out loud, but that is optional). Poetry Drop-in is geared for everyone, from beginners and those who have been writing for a while. They typically last an hour and a half and will be led by Donald Nitchie. For more information contact Donald at 508-627-0999.

Birthday smiles for the month of November to Aidylberg resident Joseph Scanlan and Woodside residents James Moreis, Paul Schultz, Phyllis Dunn, Judith Andrews, Ilka List, and Mary Gazaille.

We send birthday smiles to Katie Davey on Nov. 13, Manny deBettencourt on the 14th, Pat Alley and Barbara Humber on the 15th, and Nathan Averill and Cathy Parker on the 18th. Belated birthday wishes to Washington Ledesma, who turned 85 on Nov. 9.

Enjoy your week. Peace.

If you have any Oak Bluffs Town Column suggestions, email Megan Alley, meganislandmegan@comcast.net.