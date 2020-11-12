11 new COVID-19 cases; Ritz closed

Updated 5 pm

The COVID-19 spike on the Island continued Thursday after the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital reported 11 new cases, bringing the Island’s total number of cases since Monday to 54.

At least one of the cases on the Island is a crew member at The Ritz in Oak Bluffs.

“One of our crew has tested positive for COVID-19,” a message from the restaurant states. “Out of an abundance of caution we are having the rest of our gang tested, and we are sanitizing the store front to back. Stay healthy, take good care of yourselves and our community.”

According to the message, The Ritz and Dilly’s Taqueria will be closed until Tuesday, Nov. 17.

The new cases at the hospital continue an alarming trend for the Island that saw 20 new cases on Monday, four on Tuesday, and 19 on Wednesday. The 54 new cases is the highest case total the Island has seen in a week.

The past several weeks have been the worst the Island has seen since the pandemic began. This week’s 54 cases alone make up 30 percent of the 175 total cases the Island has reported since the pandemic began.

With Thursday’s new cases the Island has reported 80 new cases of COVID-19 since Oct. 26, when a cluster of cases was linked to an Island wedding. Boards of health have confirmed that at least 10 cases since then have been linked to the wedding.

Another cluster has been reported at Cronig’s Market where 14 employees, including owner Steve Bernier have tested positive for COVID-19.

Confirmed cases are also popping up at Island schools such as Edgartown School, the Tisbury School, and Project Headway.

In total the hospital has tested 6,919 individuals since testing began in March. Of those 120 have tested positive, 6,769 have tested negative, and 30 are pending results.

As of Wednesday, TestMV has now tested 19,916 individuals since it began testing in May. Of those, 57 have tested positive, 19,424 negative, and 435 pending results. The town of Aquinnah is also conducting its own testing. Aquinnah has tested 316 individuals with zero positives, 312 negatives, and four pending results.

On Friday, the boards of health reported that of all the confirmed cases, 103 are no longer symptomatic and have been released from isolation. One was lost to follow up and the others are being followed by public health officials. The number of non-symptomatic individuals released from isolation individuals is updated every Friday.

Updated to include information about The Ritz.