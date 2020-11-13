All Island schools postpone additional in-person instruction

Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools are postponing all additional in-person learning amid a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases within the school system and the Island community, according to a letter issued by superintendent Matt D’Andrea to families and staff Friday.

“The heightened spread of on-Island positive COVID-19 tests has created great concern in our school community,” the letter states. “After careful consideration, and in consultation with our health and safety committee, all MVPS schools will postpone the start date of increased in-person instruction.”

According to the letter, the decision was made by officials to minimize the impact of community spread in Island schools.

Several schools were expected to begin providing more in-person instruction for middle school students. According to a letter sent out by D’Andrea on Thursday, there were six new cases in the school community on Thursday and 10 overall.

D’Andrea notes that all current in-person instruction will remain in place, and school administration will continue to meet regularly with health agents to review the numbers.

Along with the measures taken by schools across the Island, the letter stresses the importance of taking collective action in mitigating coronavirus spread outside of school as well.

“Please remember to wear a mask, socially distance, wash your hands frequently, and monitor your health,” the letter reads. “These important steps will help to reduce transmission rates and keep our community safe.”

When community transmission compromises in-person learning at school, D’Andrea writes that it has a severe impact on student attendance and staffing.

“Increased community transmission has a direct impact on our schools and our ability to keep them open…Please do your part in helping our community and schools stay healthy and open,” he wrote.

According to the letter, the district aims to bring students back to in-person learning in a safe and responsible way. D’Andrea will be updating the school community on a weekly basis regarding when the reopening plans will commence.