Coast Guard airlifts ailing fisherman off Martha’s Vineyard coast

An ailing man was medevaced by the Coast Guard 60 miles southeast of Martha’s Vineyard late Friday, according to a press release.

At approximately 6 pm, Coast Guard District One watchstanders received a notification from the crew of Persistence, a commercial fishing vessel. The report requested assistance for a 50-year-old crewmember displaying stroke-like symptoms.

“A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew launched and safely hoisted the fisherman at approximately 7:30 pm,” according to the release.

The fisherman was transported to Providence Hospital for care.