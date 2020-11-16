Allan A. deBettencourt, Sr. (“Buddy”), 83, lifelong resident of Oak Bluffs, died on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Beth Israel-Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, surrounded by his family.

He was predeceased by his wife, JoAnn R. (Fontaine) deBettencourt. He is survived by his oldest son, Allan A. deBettencourt, Jr (Gina) and youngest son, Joseph M. deBettencourt (Nicole). Visiting hours will be held in the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs, on Friday, Nov. 20, from 5 to 7pm. His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Sat., Nov. 21, at 11 am in St. Augustine’s Church, Franklin Avenue, Vineyard Haven. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineyard Avenue, Oak Bluffs, with military honors provided by the veterans of Martha’s Vineyard and honors by the Oak Bluffs Fire Department.

Donations may be made to the American Legion, P.O. Box 257, or to the Good Shepherd Parish of MV, P.O. Box 1058, both in Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. Please visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.