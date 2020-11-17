Sharon Elizabeth Kelley, 83, of Woodside Village died on Tuesday morning, Nov. 17, 2020, at home.

She was predeceased by her parents, George and Ethel (Dillon) Kelley. She is survived by her sister Patricia and nieces Kim and Amie of Providence, R.I., and by her nephew Robert J. Kelley of Yorktown Heights, N.Y., and niece Aileen Wood of Raleigh, N.C.

Private funeral service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs.