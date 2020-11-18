Court report: Nov. 9 -16, 2020

NOV. 9, 2020

Christopher Dunston, Dorchester; DOB 9/22/90, arrestee furnishing false identification information to law enforcement, assault and battery on a family/household member, malicious destruction of property under $1,200, possession of class A drug (cocaine): continued to pretrial conference.

NOV. 12, 2020

Laura Bernard-Maciel, Vineyard Haven; DOB 8/21/70, trespassing, malicious destruction of property under $1,200, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial conference.

NOV. 16, 2020

John M. Mcelhinney, Edgartown; DOB 7/27/60, operating motor vehicle with suspended license, unregistered motor vehicle, failure to stop/yield: continued to pretrial conference.