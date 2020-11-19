Island reports 10 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

There were 10 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Martha’s Vineyard Thursday, two at TestMV and eight at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

In total the hospital, which tests individuals based on a strict set of criteria including those who are symptomatic, has tested 7,482 individuals since testing began in March. Of those, 165 have tested positive, 7,113 have tested negative, and 212 are pending results. The hospital has not updated its testing numbers since Wednesday afternoon, but boards of health spokesperson and Tisbury health agent Maura Valley confirmed that eight of Thursday’s cases were from the hospital. The hospital airlifted a patient earlier this week.

As of Thursday, TestMV, which tests asymptomatic individuals, has tested 21,610 individuals since it began testing in May. Of those, 74 have tested positive, 20,647 negative, and 889 pending results.

Testing has ramped up TestMV in recent days. On Friday, officials at TestMV said there were 450 scheduled tests, the most tests the site has seen since the site opened. TestMV is also returning to five-day-a-week testing amid the surge in cases.

The town of Aquinnah is also conducting its own testing. Aquinnah has tested 339 individuals with zero positives, 316 negatives, and 23 pending results.

The surge in cases is happening statewide. On Thursday, the Department of Public Health reported 2,532 positive cases — a 3.17 percent seven-day positivity rate, with an estimated 34,664 active cases statewide.

The state continues to see new deaths as well, with 27 reported Thursday, for a total of 10,435 statewide.

Of the Island’s 240 confirmed cases, 126 are female and 114 are male. Of those, 54 are in their 30s, 44 are in their 20s, 36 are in their 50s, 39 are in their 40s, 37 are younger than 20, 21 are in their 60s, and nine are older than 70.

The boards of health are also keeping track of probable cases. There are 25 probable cases reported on the Island. Of those, 21 received positive antibody tests, and four have been symptomatically diagnosed. Of those, 14 are female and 11 are male. There are seven in their 60s, five in their 20s, five in their 50s, three in their 40s, two younger than 20, two older than 70, and one in their 30s.