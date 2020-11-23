Edgartown job sites now require COVID safety officers

In a joint session with the board of health Monday, Edgartown selectmen unanimously endorsed new pandemic safety guidelines for contractors. The endorsement followed a 2-0 vote by the board of health to adopt the new guidelines. Edgartown Health Agent Matt Poole said the guidelines amplify and clarify earlier guidelines.

“The current requirements call for a contractor or a service provider or someone working in construction trade to notify the board of health within 12 hours of learning of an infection at your site,” Poole said. “That will be hugely helpful going forward in getting contact tracing underway. It is something that did not happen the last two or three weeks that in hindsight would have been very helpful.”

Poole, also said giving notice if someone is “exhibiting symptoms” is also requisite.

The guidelines call for establishing a COVID-19 safety officer at job sites and on work crews with five or more people.

“That doesn’t have to be any specially-credentialed person,” he said. “Just one person on site that an inspector can interact with on that site and [who] is aware of all the COVID requirements that are being implemented and can speak for the job in its entirety.”

Poole said work vehicles would be considered “an extension of the workplace” and as such, masks will be mandatory for any number above one vehicle occupant. Poole described vehicles as “probably the most dangerous environment that people work in on a regular basis when there’s more than one occupant.”

While Poole was addressing the joint Zoom session, somebody masquerading as Town Administrator James Hagerty riddled the set of guidelines displayed for the meeting with red ink. The real James Hagerty quickly ousted the Zoom-bomber and their handiwork.

Both Tisbury and Chilmark have scheduled meetings for Wednesday. Oak Bluffs selectmen are meeting Tuesday.