Kerry tapped as special envoy for climate

Former secretary of state and Vineyard resident John Kerry is headed back to the White House, but this time as a special envoy for climate.

In a press release from the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris transition team, Kerry was named along with several other key appointments of the future Biden-Harris administration Monday afternoon.

“Former Secretary of State John Kerry will fight climate change full-time as special presidential envoy for climate, and will sit on the National Security Council,” the release states. “This marks the first time that the NSC will include an official dedicated to climate change, reflecting the president-elect’s commitment to addressing climate change as an urgent national security issue.”

Kerry has an extensive career in politics. He served as fellow Vineyard resident and former President Barack Obama’s secretary of state, senator of Massachusetts, and lieutenant governor of Massachusetts.

He did not immediately respond to an email or call seeking comment on his appointment.

“The work we began with the Paris Agreement is far from done,” Kerry wrote on Twitter. “I’m returning to government to get America back on track to address the biggest challenge of this generation and those that will follow. The climate crisis demands nothing less than all hands on deck.”