Seven new COVID-19 cases reported Friday

There were seven new cases of COVID-19 reported on the Island in the past two days — four on Thursday and three on Friday.

Friday’s new cases mark 45 cases reported this week — a hopeful sign of declining cases for the Island, which reported 63 cases reported last week, and 62 cases the week before that.

As of Friday, TestMV, which tests asymptomatic individuals, has tested 23,456 individuals since it began testing in May. Of those, 86 have tested positive, 21,245 negative, and 2,125 pending results.

TestMV is also returning to five-day-a-week testing to meet demand amid the surge in cases.

The town of Aquinnah is also conducting its own testing. Aquinnah has tested 343 individuals with zero positives, 339 negatives, and 4 pending results.

As of Thursday, the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital has tested 7,883 individuals since March. In total, 205 have tested positive, 7,676 tested negative, and two are pending results. The hospital has not updated their COVID-19 data since Thursday.

The new cases also come as the Island ends its fourth week of a jump in cases that began on Oct. 26, when public health officials reported a cluster of cases linked to a wedding at the Lambert’s Cove Inn. Since then, the Island has seen 199 cases of COVID-19 — more than all the cases reported on the Island between March and Oct. 25 combined.

According to an expanded report from the Martha’s Vineyard boards of health on Friday, there are 37 active cases of COVID-19 that health officials are still following. All of the active cases are from individuals who tested positive between Nov. 15 and Nov. 27. All other cases are no longer symptomatic, and have been released from isolation. Of all the cases, 122, or 43 percent, are connected to at least one other case. A majority of these connections are within family and household groups or small social groups. Two groups are considered clusters — the October wedding, to which health officials connected eight cases, and Cronig’s Market, which has reported 19 cases.

Of the Island’s 285 confirmed cases, 148 are female and 137 are male. Of those, 66 are in their 30s, 49 are in their 20s, 46 are in their 50s, 47 are in their 40s, 45 are younger than 20, 22 are in their 60s, and 10 are older than 70.

The boards of health are also keeping track of probable cases. On Monday there was one new symptomatically diagnosed and one antibody positive. There are 27 probable cases reported on the Island. Of those, 22 received positive antibody tests, and five have been symptomatically diagnosed. Of those, 15 are female and 12 are male. There are seven in their 60s, six in their 20s, six in their 50s, three in their 40s, two younger than 20, and three older than 70.

The surge in cases is happening statewide. On Friday, the Department of Public Health reported 4,464 positive cases — a 3.28 percent seven-day positivity rate, with an estimated 41,852 active cases statewide.

The state continues to see new deaths as well, with 29 reported Friday, for a total of 10,635 statewide.