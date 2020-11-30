Adalena E. “Lena” Vanderhoop, 75, of Oak Bluffs, passed away on November 25, 2020 at Woodside Village.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, December 1, from 5 pm to 7 pm, at Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road, Oak Bluffs. A funeral Mass will follow the next day, Wednesday, December 2, at 11 am, at St. Augustine’s Church in Vineyard Haven.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Adalena’s memory can be made to the Cape & Islands Visiting Nurse Association, Po Box 370, Hyannis, MA 02601 or online at https://support.givetocapecodhealth.org/donate.

A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of the newspaper.