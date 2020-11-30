Shotgun season underway

Shotgun season for deer opened Monday across the state and runs until Dec. 12.

Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society President Brian Athearn reminded hunters reporting deer they’ve harvested that there is a digital process on the state website MassFishHunt. Because of the pandemic, there will be no state biologist examining deer at Manuel Correllus State Forest station this year and no need to physically bring deer there, Athearn said.

Unlike hunters themselves, Edgartown Police Chief Bruce McNamee said folks traveling through areas where hunting is permitted aren’t required to wear hunter orange but “but it’s certainly a safe practice.” McNamee said his department will be working with the Massachusetts Environmental Police to address any hunting related law enforcement matters that arise this season.