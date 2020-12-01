Elizabeth Lüntzel Neumann

Elizabeth Susan Neumann, née Susan Dal Juvet, slipped away peacefully on Nov. 23, 2020.

Liz was a longtime summer member of the Vineyard Haven Band. She leaves us with many wonderful memories and an extensive collection of her photographs.

She is survived by her husband, Peter G. Neumann of Chilmark and Palo Alto, Calif.; son Mark B. Luntzel; and stepdaughter Helen K. Neumann of Chilmark. She was predeceased by her son Timothy B. Luntzel in 2017.

She was private in life, and remains private in death — per her request. She will be deeply missed by many. Please contribute to your favorite charities in lieu of flowers. Liz’s favorite was Doctors Without Borders.