James Anthony Caporale Jr., 68, of Oak Bluffs, passed away at his home after an illness of several years. He was the husband of Ashley Strong.

In addition to his wife Ashley, James is survived by his nephew Christian (Cynthia) Caporale, and his niece Coree (Brian) Aussant. He was predeceased by his parents, James and Natalie Caporale, and his brother Robert Caporale.

The family wishes to thank the countless friends, neighbors, relatives, and acquaintances who saw Jamie through his earthly journey. A special thanks to VNA Hospice for their compassionate care during Jamie’s final stretch.

You earned those wings, Jamie. Fly high!

