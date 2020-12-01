Permanent Endowment awarded $200,000 for COVID relief effort

The Permanent Endowment for Martha’s Vineyard, the Island’s community foundation, will distribute $200,000 to community-based organizations on the front lines of addressing food security, housing support, technology needs brought on by remote learning, emergency childcare and transportation to the Island’s vulnerable communities, according to a press release.

The funds, which will be distributed in early 2021, come from a state grant, according to the release. The grant is part of the $10 million Community Foundation Grant Program for COVID-19 Relief administered by the state Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development.

“These funds will greatly assist our support of the urgent work Island non-profits have taken on to help those individuals and families most impacted by the economic distress created by this pandemic,” executive director Emily Bramhall said in the release. “When we created our Emergency Response Fund in March, we knew that critical needs like food security, housing and utilities support and child care would re-emerge in the winter months, so this grant comes at a crucial time.”

Grant allocations were determined by demographics and the ability of community foundations to partner with local organizations to provide immediate relief to individuals and their families. The funds must be distributed by June 30, 2021. Bramhall said the Endowment would soon issue Requests for Proposals (RFP’s) from community-based organizations seeking financial support for their pandemic-related response and expenditures.