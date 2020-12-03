Boys and Girls Club store will not reopen

The Martha’s Vineyard Boys & Girls Club Second Hand Store on North Summer Street in Edgartown will not be reopening at its downtown location.

“COVID was difficult. We had to shift resources away from the store. Financially it’s not viable for us to operate a retail operation right now,” club interim executive director Chris Roberts told The Times in a phone call Thursday.

Roberts reiterated comments in his letter to The Times that the club was no exception to the difficulties of the pandemic. The club has adapted to the pandemic by offering remote learning pods during hybrid school schedules, afterschool programs, and other virtual activities all free of charge to families

The club rented the space from Eugene and Barbara Courtney who own the building at 10 North Summer Street the store operated in.

While the store won’t be at its downtown location, Roberts said there will be virtual sales of items and in the future the club hopes to have a retail space.

“We want to run a retail operation. We’re going to do some stuff online,” Roberts said.